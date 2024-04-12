Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.84. 420,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,499,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

