Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.