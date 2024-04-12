Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 373,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 609,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $78.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 122.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 123,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 184,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 342,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 70,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 608,739 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

