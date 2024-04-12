Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apartment Income REIT’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

