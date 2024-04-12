Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for R1 RCM (RCM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM):

4/10/2024 – R1 RCM had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/10/2024 – R1 RCM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – R1 RCM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – R1 RCM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – R1 RCM was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2024 – R1 RCM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – R1 RCM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – R1 RCM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – R1 RCM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – R1 RCM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – R1 RCM had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

2/28/2024 – R1 RCM had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2024 – R1 RCM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

2/26/2024 – R1 RCM is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

R1 RCM Trading Up 0.6 %

RCM opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

