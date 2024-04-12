Analysts Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Target Price at $7.31

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

