Analyzing El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo Loco and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco 5.45% 9.20% 4.13% Portillo’s 2.71% 4.79% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for El Pollo Loco and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.77%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than El Pollo Loco.

This table compares El Pollo Loco and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco $468.66 million 0.60 $25.55 million $0.75 11.93 Portillo’s $679.91 million 1.41 $18.42 million $0.31 42.45

El Pollo Loco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portillo’s. El Pollo Loco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portillo’s beats El Pollo Loco on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Portillo's

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

