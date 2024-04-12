Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Tops $542.01 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $542.01 million and $33.27 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00017347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,152.15 or 1.00156803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011149 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00116034 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05858042 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $29,726,439.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05858042 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $29,726,439.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/."

