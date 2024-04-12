Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 278.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

