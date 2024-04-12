ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Glenda Dorchak Sells 150 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANSYS stock opened at $340.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.94. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,244,000 after purchasing an additional 132,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after buying an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

