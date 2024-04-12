Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

