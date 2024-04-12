Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $311.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

