Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.12 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.59.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIRC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.