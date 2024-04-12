Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Given “Peer Perform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.59.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

AIRC opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.