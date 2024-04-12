Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Citigroup upped their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Analysts predict that Appian will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,824,000 after buying an additional 147,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

