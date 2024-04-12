Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $204.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $159.78 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average is $182.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

