AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.36.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $165,057,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $22,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,789,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

