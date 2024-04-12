Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 4.39, but opened at 4.26. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 4.16, with a volume of 893,384 shares.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.62.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 181.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 219.13 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

