Argan (NYSE:AGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Argan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Argan stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $657.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. Argan has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Argan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Argan during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Argan during the first quarter valued at $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Argan by 45.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

