Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $59.57, with a volume of 104822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Argan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Argan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Argan by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Argan by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $813.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

