Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Update

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMID opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

