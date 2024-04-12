Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Update

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AMID opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $34.33.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
