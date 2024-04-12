Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives “Sell” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 29.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ANET opened at $296.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.33. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,036 shares of company stock worth $97,012,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

