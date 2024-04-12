Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Stock Performance

NYSE AORT opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Artivion has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $878.38 million, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 72,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,358,500.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,160,828.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,627. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

