ASOS’s (ASC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 533 ($6.75).

Get ASOS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASOS

ASOS Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.33) on Tuesday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 794 ($10.05). The company has a market cap of £408.11 million, a PE ratio of -160.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 381.60.

In other news, insider William Barker acquired 13,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($60,055.69). 50.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.