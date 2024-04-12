ASOS’s (ASC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 533 ($6.75).
In other news, insider William Barker acquired 13,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($60,055.69). 50.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
