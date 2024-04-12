Aspiriant LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 362 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $627.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $646.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.82. The firm has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

