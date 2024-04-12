Aspiriant LLC Acquires New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JCI opened at $65.18 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

