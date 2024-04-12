Aspiriant LLC Sells 239 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,560,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after buying an additional 156,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $324.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.08.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

