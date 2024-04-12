Aspiriant LLC Sells 396 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $523.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.71 and a 200 day moving average of $390.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.75.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

