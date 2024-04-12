Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,214.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,693,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRA opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

