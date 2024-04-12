Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
View Our Latest Report on ATRA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance
ATRA opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atara Biotherapeutics
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.