Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 1.1 %

AAME opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $45.50 million, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 62.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 321.9% in the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.