Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Down 1.1 %
AAME opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $45.50 million, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Atlantic American Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
