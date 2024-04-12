Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,629,328.11 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $1,629,328.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,002,766.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total transaction of $1,663,116.21.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.25, for a total transaction of $1,617,296.25.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $1,615,071.18.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,595,045.55.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $1,607,983.92.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total transaction of $1,630,317.03.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71.

Atlassian Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of -144.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

