Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ AUGX opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 308.50% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. Research analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Augmedix news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $230,603.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,627. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Augmedix by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 639,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Augmedix by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

