Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $114.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Autoliv stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after buying an additional 459,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after buying an additional 133,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

