Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

AUTL stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.90. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,328,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 169,784 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,793,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Read More

