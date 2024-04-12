Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of AVGR opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. Avinger has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $18.00.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

