Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43.46 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $43.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $9.04 or 0.00013145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010104 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00016708 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,859.77 or 1.00169367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011121 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00116551 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,162,160 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,150,915.63060996 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.6362624 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 439 active market(s) with $40,237,329.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.