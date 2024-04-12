Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of BW stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,105.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,446,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,883 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 339,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after acquiring an additional 239,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.