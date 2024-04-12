Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 331,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 653,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,716,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 124,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

