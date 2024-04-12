Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading Down 5.3%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 35,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 727% from the average daily volume of 4,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

