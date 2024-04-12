Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,183,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

