Bank of America Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FM. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.91.

Shares of FM opened at C$15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.13. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

