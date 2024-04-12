Bank of America Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $260.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $280.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.96.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $203.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

