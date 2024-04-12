Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
BKQNY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $8.85.
About Bank of Queensland
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Queensland
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.