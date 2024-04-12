Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKSC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.