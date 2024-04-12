Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bantec Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Bantec stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. Bantec has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.02.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

