Barclays Boosts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $34.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

