Barclays Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $85.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,104,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

