Barclays Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$48.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by Barclays from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

BCE opened at C$44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.56. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$43.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0448065 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

