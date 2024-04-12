Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

