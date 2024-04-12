Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earns “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.06.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

ABX opened at C$24.67 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.84.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.2363083 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.